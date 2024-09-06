Hilton Food Group plc (HFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.13) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HFG opened at GBX 901 ($11.85) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 928.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 893.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £807.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,280.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. Hilton Food Group has a 1 year low of GBX 634.03 ($8.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 996 ($13.10).

HFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,105 ($14.53) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Wednesday.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

