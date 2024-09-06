Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $1,881,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 864.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE LW opened at $62.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $111.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,610,287.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

