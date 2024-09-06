Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBBB. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $28,829,000. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,776,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,007,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 70,920 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JBBB stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average is $48.82.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

