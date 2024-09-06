Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,925 Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,925 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $737.60 million, a PE ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 1.69. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $5.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.01 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.