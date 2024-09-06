Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 22 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.7% in the second quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 737,410 shares of company stock worth $669,719,100. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 3.5 %

LLY stock opened at $912.75 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $896.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $826.65.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.76.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

