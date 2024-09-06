Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Takes $472,000 Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,476,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,855,000 after purchasing an additional 524,503 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,920,000 after buying an additional 264,543 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,000,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,335,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $126.06 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $129.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.93. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

