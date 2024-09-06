holoride Price Down 14.8% This Week (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, holoride has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. holoride has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $13,939.30 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,368.06 or 0.04221780 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00038273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00011035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012727 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001905 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,841,149 tokens. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,767,620 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00193046 USD and is down -5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $10,588.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.