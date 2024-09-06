Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $40,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,230,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

HON opened at $202.80 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.72 and a 200-day moving average of $203.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $132.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

