Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 3.7% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.22. 187,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,193. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $131.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.