Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 11,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $202.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

