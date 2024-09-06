Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $1,100,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 123,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International stock opened at $202.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

