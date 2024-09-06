Hooked Protocol Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $71.73 million and $9.23 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,666,666 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 182,894,253.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.38127825 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $7,406,734.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

