Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.12

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 6 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Company Profile
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
