Horizon Investment Services LLC Buys 533 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $270.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

