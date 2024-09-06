Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $314,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $88.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

