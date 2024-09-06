Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $8.74 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average is $77.39. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.03.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

