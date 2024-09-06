Horizon Investment Services LLC Purchases New Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,097,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,429,000 after buying an additional 53,484 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,893,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Enterprises

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,877.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ APOG opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.00. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $70.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.64.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

See Also

