Horizon Investment Services LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.96 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

