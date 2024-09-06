Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.57-1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.8-12.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.14 billion. Hormel Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.570-1.630 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRL. Citigroup raised Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $32.11 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.25.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

