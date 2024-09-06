Hourglass Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hourglass Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 1.6% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

