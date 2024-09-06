Hourglass Capital LLC Invests $301,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in RTX in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in RTX during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $120.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $123.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

