ICW Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 2.7% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,584 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,536 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,300.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,703,000 after buying an additional 1,155,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,857,000 after buying an additional 823,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,456.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 658,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,597,000 after acquiring an additional 633,079 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.6 %

NVO stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.93. 223,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,309,018. The firm has a market cap of $596.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $86.96 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NVO. Argus upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

