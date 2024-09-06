ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 1.3% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Linde by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 139,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,315,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 74.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $463.33. 169,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,572. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $450.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $361.02 and a twelve month high of $479.79.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

