ICW Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $2,422,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $839,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 3,276,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,755,000 after acquiring an additional 125,761 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 47,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,352. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $26.12.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 2.51%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

