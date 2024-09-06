ICW Investment Advisors LLC Sells 246 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in AptarGroup by 4,983.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $117,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $117,248.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $250,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,698.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,941 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.54. 8,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,311. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.39. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $120.36 and a one year high of $153.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

