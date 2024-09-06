ICW Investment Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.2% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $3,625,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.0 %

LMT stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $568.51. 40,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,323. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.58. The company has a market cap of $136.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $578.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

