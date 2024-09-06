Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Lessened by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $243.06 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.92.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.22.

Get Our Latest Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.