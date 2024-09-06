Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Bought by Denver PWM LLC

Denver PWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,116 shares during the quarter. Denver PWM LLC owned 0.07% of Immunome worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMNM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Immunome in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunome by 21,864.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immunome during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immunome by 18.2% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunome alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $49,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Immunome news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,613.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $49,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Trading Down 3.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ IMNM opened at $14.22 on Friday. Immunome, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMNM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunome presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Immunome

Immunome Profile

(Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.