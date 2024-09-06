Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 26,000 Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Separately, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 82,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNDI opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.48. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $145.01 million, a P/E ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kandi Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:KNDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.15 million for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kandi Technologies Group

About Kandi Technologies Group

(Free Report)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.