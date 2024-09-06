Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 193,012 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,464,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,012 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $319,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,230 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,737. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $155.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.01.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on A shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.60.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

