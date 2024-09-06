Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,359,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,886 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $205,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 768 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $110,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COO traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $107.24. 41,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.99. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $107.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day moving average is $94.55.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.61.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

