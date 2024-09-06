Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $168.60 Million Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,925,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200,253 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 3.15% of Stericycle worth $168,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,762,000 after purchasing an additional 705,586 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 242,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,817,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,124,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,316,000 after acquiring an additional 63,112 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ SRCL traded up $2.61 on Friday, hitting $61.51. 5,112,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,264. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average of $54.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.37%. Analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

