Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,884,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 351,216 shares during the period. Pentair comprises 2.8% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 5.35% of Pentair worth $679,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,346. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

