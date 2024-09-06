Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,440,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 411,842 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.46% of Republic Services worth $280,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $205.63. The company had a trading volume of 24,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $208.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.48 and a 200 day moving average of $192.18. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

