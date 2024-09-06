Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,454,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,263 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 4.90% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $248,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 51,600.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 29,412 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2,065.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 476,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after acquiring an additional 454,830 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZWS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $34.58.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.14 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $134,878.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,854,060.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $134,878.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 389,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,854,060.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 36,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $1,124,392.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,682,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,904,218.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,424,854. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Stories

