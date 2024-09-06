Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Trading 3.7% Higher

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.38 and last traded at $45.34. 46,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,012,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.

NARI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.77.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $150,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,474 shares in the company, valued at $23,160,697.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 16,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $910,086.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,257,328.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $150,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,474 shares in the company, valued at $23,160,697.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,780 shares of company stock worth $6,393,074 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,599,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,681,000 after buying an additional 561,562 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Inari Medical by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,702,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,501,000 after acquiring an additional 255,182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 113.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,481,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,324,000 after acquiring an additional 786,691 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,009,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,595,000 after purchasing an additional 786,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 980,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,231,000 after purchasing an additional 207,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

