Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 166,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 296,104 shares.The stock last traded at $11.90 and had previously closed at $12.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INDV shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Indivior in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,109.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.90 million. Indivior had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 654.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INDV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Indivior during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the second quarter worth $249,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Indivior in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

