Ingenta (LON:ING) Shares Down 0.4%

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115.18 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.55). 11,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 16,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.25 million, a P/E ratio of 743.13 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 116.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 138.55.

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

