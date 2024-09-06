Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.9% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS PNOV opened at $36.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a market cap of $745.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

