Insider Buying: BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Acquires A$26,514.90 in Stock

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Millner acquired 15,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.70 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,514.90 ($18,037.35).

Robert Millner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 30th, Robert Millner bought 50,000 shares of BKI Investment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.75 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$87,500.00 ($59,523.81).

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. BKI Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About BKI Investment

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

