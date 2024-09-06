Insider Buying: Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Director Acquires $18,336.67 in Stock

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) Director Michael N. Taglich purchased 20,603 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $18,336.67. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,719.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 84.86% and a negative net margin of 62.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

