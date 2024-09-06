Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Buys $122,025.60 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $122,025.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,260,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,362,928.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,452 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $144,048.48.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $90,120.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,996 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.12.

On Friday, August 23rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $149,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $144,844.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $128,128.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,956 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $70,127.40.

On Friday, August 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 3,848 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $54,372.24.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.25 million, a P/E ratio of 95.50 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $246.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 431.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the second quarter valued at $448,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 95.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

