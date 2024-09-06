Insider Buying: Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Acquires 18,000 Shares of Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.67 per share, with a total value of C$498,074.40.

Element Fleet Management Stock Down 1.6 %

TSE EFN traded down C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,748. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.08. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a twelve month low of C$18.50 and a twelve month high of C$28.26.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$375.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$368.46 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.5374037 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EFN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.25.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

