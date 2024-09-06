Insider Buying: Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) Insider Buys £4,998.40 in Stock

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report) insider Edward Knapp acquired 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £4,998.40 ($6,572.52).
LON GTLY opened at GBX 138 ($1.81) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £184.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 135.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 129.92. Gateley has a twelve month low of GBX 109.80 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 166 ($2.18).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Gateley’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. Gateley’s dividend payout ratio is 12,500.00%.
Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corporate, Business Services, People, and Property. The company offers a range of services, such as legal, banking, corporate, restructuring advisory, taxation, commercial, commercial dispute resolution, complex international litigation, reputation, media, and privacy law services.
