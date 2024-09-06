Insider Buying: Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Director Acquires 53,000 Shares of Stock

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 53,000 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.45 per share, with a total value of C$448,024.90.
Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance
Shares of TSE NXR.UN opened at C$8.42 on Friday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$6.08 and a 12-month high of C$8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$595.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.43.
Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 26.89%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Nexus Industrial REIT
Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.
