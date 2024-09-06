Insider Buying: Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Director Acquires 53,000 Shares of Stock

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 53,000 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.45 per share, with a total value of C$448,024.90.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NXR.UN opened at C$8.42 on Friday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$6.08 and a 12-month high of C$8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$595.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.43.

Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. National Bankshares upgraded Nexus Industrial REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.78.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

