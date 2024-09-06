Insider Buying: STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Insider Acquires 4,390 Shares of Stock

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) insider Gillian Elcock purchased 4,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 228 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £10,009.20 ($13,161.34).

LON:STS traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 225 ($2.96). The company had a trading volume of 48,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,933. The company has a market capitalization of £292.46 million, a PE ratio of 2,059.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. STS Global Income & Growth Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 207 ($2.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 229 ($3.01). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 219.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 219.04.

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

