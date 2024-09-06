Insider Buying: Urbanise.com Limited (ASX:UBN) Insider Buys A$14,842.28 in Stock

Urbanise.com Limited (ASX:UBNGet Free Report) insider Simon Lee purchased 34,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.43 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,842.28 ($10,096.79).

Urbanise.com Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94.

Urbanise.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urbanise.com Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud-based software platforms for the strata and facilities management industries in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, South Africa, and rest of Africa. It engages in the development and commercialization of intellectual property associated software licensing and consulting services.

Further Reading

