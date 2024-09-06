Insider Buying: Urbanise.com Limited (ASX:UBN) Insider Buys A$14,842.28 in Stock

Urbanise.com Limited (ASX:UBN – Get Free Report) insider Simon Lee purchased 34,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.43 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,842.28 ($10,096.79).
Urbanise.com Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94.
Urbanise.com Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Urbanise.com
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- GameStop in Rebound Mode: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Is REV Group’s Pullback Your Chance to Buy Before the Next Surge?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
Receive News & Ratings for Urbanise.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbanise.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.