Insider Selling: AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Director Sells $45,040.00 in Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,482.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AdaptHealth Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $805.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.62 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 48.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 8.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

