Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells $570,511.10 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96.

On Monday, July 1st, Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.37.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,417,000 after acquiring an additional 155,565 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 225.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 73,219 shares during the period. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,570,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

