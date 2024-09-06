Insider Selling: EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Sells $1,364,400.00 in Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $1,364,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,844.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EVTC opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.70. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. EVERTEC had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 32.08%. On average, research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna cut shares of EVERTEC from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 866.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 48.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

